Tunisia: Foreign Minister and His French Counterpart Call for Economic Potential Between Two Countries to Be Exploited.

Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné reaffirmed their shared desire to breathe new life into the bilateral strategic partnership, notably through the resumption of high-level visits and the fulfilment of bilateral events.

This was the outcome of a working meeting held on Thursday at the Quai d'Orsay as part of the working visit of the Prime Minister to France, at the invitation of his French counterpart.

The two ministers stressed the need to bring together all the conditions necessary to exploit the considerable economic potential between the two countries, as well as trade and investment relations.

They underlined their commitment to consolidating bilateral relations and working together, and stressed the importance for both partners of Tunisia's rapid economic recovery and the successful completion of the reforms undertaken by the Tunisian government.

Nabil Ammar took the opportunity to reiterate the priority given to improving cooperation on looted assets and their return.

The two ministers recalled the success of the last Summit of the Francophonie, held in Djerba in November 2022, and underlined their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the French-speaking world.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to review all regional and international issues of common interest. Nabil Ammar recalled Tunisia's constant and principled position in favour of the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He called for urgent efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, with urgent access for humanitarian aid.

The two Ministers welcomed the detailed exchange of views on current issues and their impact on the economies and populations of both countries.

At the end of the meeting, Nabil Ammar invited his French counterpart to visit Tunisia in the near future to continue these discussions and this dynamic consolidation of bilateral relations.