Tunisia: Bills On National ID Card and Travel Documents to Be Examined in Plenary Session On March 6

29 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Feb. 29 — The Bureau of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) decided on Thursday to refer the organic law amending and supplementing Law No. 27/1993 on the national identity card and the organic law amending and supplementing Law No. 40 of May 14, 1975 on passports and travel documents to the plenary session scheduled for March 6.

Meeting in the presence of Speaker of Parliament, Brahim Bouderbala, the members of the Bureau decided to schedule two oral questions to the Minister of the Interior during the plenary session.

They also decided to refer the following draft laws to the relevant standing committees:

- The bill amending Law No. 69 of October 20, 2003 on summer holidays and children's leisure centres to the Committee on Health, Women and the Family, Social Affairs and the Disabled.

- The bill approving Tunisia's accession to the agreement on the automatic exchange of information on financial accounts, to the Committee on Foreign Relations, International Cooperation, Tunisians Abroad and Migration, with a request for the opinions of the Committee on Rights and Freedoms and the Committee on Finance and Budget.

- The bill regulating the profession of notary, to the Committee on General Legislation.

- The bill on food supplements and the bill on meeting national needs in specialised medicine to the Committee on Health, Women and Family Affairs, Social Affairs and People with Disabilities.

They also decided to refer the bill on the Support Fund for Media Independence and Promotion of Quality of Media Content back to the initiating party for revision.

The members of the Bureau examined 64 written questions addressed to government members.

