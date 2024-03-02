Algeria: President Saied to Visit Algeria On March 1-2 to Attend Gas Exporting Countries Forum [upd 1]

29 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

President of the Republic Kais Saied is paying a visit to Algeria on March 1-2 to attend the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

The forum, which the Algerian capital is hosting starting Thursday, is expected to focus on cooperation among producing countries in a bid to secure the stability of international markets and handle gas demand challenges in the coming period, the Algerian news agency said .

A high-level taskforce is due to meet Thursday to draft "the Algiers Declaration" which will be submitted Friday to the ministerial meeting before being presented to heads of state and government at the summit for adoption.

The ministers of energy will debate the final draft of the declaration and related decisions prior to adoption at the summit held under the high auspices of Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune, the same source said.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an intergovernmental organisation created in 2001 in Iran that provides a framework for exchanging experience and information among its member countries.

It brings together the main natural gas producers in the world in a bid to defend their national interests.

