England — Born Zimbabwean player Trey Nyoni made history on Tuesday night when he became the youngest-ever Liverpool player in the FA Cup at 16 years and 243 days.

He also became Liverpool's third youngest-ever player in any competition after Jerome Sinclair (16 years and six days) and Elliot (16 years and 174 days).

Nyoni came on as a late substitute on his Liverpool debut as the Reds thumped Southampton 3-0 in an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

He replaced Harvey Elliot in the 78th minute when Liverpool were 2-0 up.

Teenager Jayden Danns, who is also one of the upcoming players at Liverpool, scored a brace, while another debutant Lewis Koumas (18) got the other one for Liverpool.

They will play rivals Manchester United in the quarterfinal.

For Zimbabwean football enthusiasts, Nyoni's introduction marked a significant moment, showcasing the emergence of a highly rated midfielder poised for a bright future at Liverpool.

Nyoni has, however, not decided on which national team he will play for between England, where he was born, and Zimbabwe, where his father was born and raised.