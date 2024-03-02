Zimbabwean Teenage Footballer Nyoni Makes Liverpool FA Cup History

29 February 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Sports Reporter

England — Born Zimbabwean player Trey Nyoni made history on Tuesday night when he became the youngest-ever Liverpool player in the FA Cup at 16 years and 243 days.

He also became Liverpool's third youngest-ever player in any competition after Jerome Sinclair (16 years and six days) and Elliot (16 years and 174 days).

Nyoni came on as a late substitute on his Liverpool debut as the Reds thumped Southampton 3-0 in an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

He replaced Harvey Elliot in the 78th minute when Liverpool were 2-0 up.

Teenager Jayden Danns, who is also one of the upcoming players at Liverpool, scored a brace, while another debutant Lewis Koumas (18) got the other one for Liverpool.

They will play rivals Manchester United in the quarterfinal.

For Zimbabwean football enthusiasts, Nyoni's introduction marked a significant moment, showcasing the emergence of a highly rated midfielder poised for a bright future at Liverpool.

Nyoni has, however, not decided on which national team he will play for between England, where he was born, and Zimbabwe, where his father was born and raised.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.