Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Launches Women's Month

29 February 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Monica Mutsvangwa today launched the Women's Month and the 'Every stage of woman campaign' which will run from March 1 to 31.

During the month of March every year, the world celebrates Women's History Month, which seeks to acknowledge the progress made towards achieving gender equity and women's empowerment while striving to address the gaps that still exist.

The 2024 International Women's Day runs under the theme 'Investing in Women: Accelerating Progress'.

"The theme resonates with the challenges that Women face in achieving gender equality in a world where there is a staggering 320 billion deficit in spending on gender. There is therefore a dire need for intentional gender transformative reforms to ensure inclusive societies," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said empowering women was essential to the health and social development of families, communities and countries.

"When women are living safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potential. Contributing their skills to the workforce and can raise happier and healthier children," she said.

