Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Will Continue to Deliver

President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that his Government will continue to deliver on the needs of the people and accelerate economic development.

Addressing the 374th Ordinary Session of the Politburo this afternoon, President Mnangagwa who is the First Secretary of the revolutionary party said Zanu PF keeps marching forward, modernising and industrialising Zimbabwe.

"During and after election seasons, we must continue to deliver on the needs of our people and accelerate our economic development agenda.

"No matter the hurdles we may face; our people deserve a higher quality of life. This is what holistic independence, freedom and sovereignty should translate to.

"We are scaling up the development of our local capacities and capabilities. Guided by our international relations philosophy, 'Friend to all and enemy of none' all sectors of the economy are well on course in the exploitation of the immense opportunities in the international markets and global value chains," said President Mnangagwa.

The Politburo session was the first this year with discussions focusing on economic development.

Turning to the just-ended by-elections held this month, President Mnangagwa said the huge victory margins attained by Zanu PF are reflective of effective mobilisation strategies

"Our resounding victory in Chegutu West, Seke, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, and Zvimba East constituencies as well as in various Local Authorities must see us consolidating our gains and entrenching the people-centred ideology, values and principles of our party, Zanu PF.

"I want to commend the Politburo, our party membership and the election mobilisation teams for the victories we recorded in the by-elections held earlier this year.

"Right from our grassroots structures, let us remain with the people and spread the wings of our revolutionary movement by pro-actively addressing their development concerns.

"Tiri musangano wevanhu, hence, our enduring revolutionary mantra of development that leaves no one and no place behind. This is the revolutionary compass that should always guide all Government and party projects and programmes," emphasised President Mnangagwa.