Kenya: Late Kiptum Posthumously Named 2023 Sportsman of the Year

1 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The late Kelvin Kiptum has been posthumously named as the 2023 Sportsman of the Year, at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) staged Friday night at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The late Kiptum, who tragically passed away on February 11 alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana in a road accident near the Kaptagat Forest, had already been nominated before his passing.

He enjoyed a tremendous 2023 year, where he became the first man to ever run a marathon in under 2:01, when he broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon, timing 2:00:35.

The award was picked up by his uncle.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the 19-year old 800m world champion was the second runner up while Daniel Simiu, a silver medalist in the 10,000m from Budapest, was the first runner up.

-More to follow

