African Academic Sector Preps for 40th Aeaa Conference

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the EXCO of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) is satisfied with the progress made in preparation of the hosting of the 40th AEAA Annual Conference in August.

The CEO was delivering remarks on Friday at a media briefing on the state of readiness for the hosting of the conference.

"Earlier today, Umalusi presented a report to the EXCO [executive committee] of the AEAA detailing progress made to date and the tasks that still need to be undertaken for the successful hosting of the 40th AEAA Annual Conference. I can confidently report that the EXCO of the AEAA is satisfied with the progress made," Rakometsi said.

Umalusi is preparing to host the AEAA annual conference from 19 to 23 August 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre and Hotel in Cape Town. The conference will be held under the theme, 'Reimagining educational assessment in the age of multiple dimensions of learning in a global society'.

The AEAA plays a crucial role in facilitating member institutions to uphold best practices in educational assessment.

Rakometsi said that having hosted the 21st AEAA Conference back in 2003 in Cape Town, during the formative years of Umalusi, they feel privileged and honoured that the EXCO of the AEAA decided to bring back the conference to South Africa, 21 years later.

Rakometsi said this is a special birthday present for Umalusi because the 40th AEAA Conference is taking place just after the body celebrated two decades of its existence.

"... It is anticipated that the conference will attract upwards of 300 delegates, comprising assessment specialists, university academics and scholars, educationists, and policy makers from the African continent, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and United States of America.

"This will provide us an invaluable opportunity to, within the context of complex and unequal educational contexts, discuss and debates various issues of mutual interest for Umalusi and the other education systems of the world," the CEO said.

Rakometsi called on Umalusi partners in South Africa to support the conference by making it possible for the relevant officials to put together abstracts and papers for the consideration of the organising committee. He extended the same call to its partners continentally and globally.

The partners include the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), Independent Examinations Board, South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI), Independent Schooling Sector, Private Further Education and Training Colleges and Adult Education and Training Colleges.

"In terms of its format, the main conference will be preceded by a workshop on assessment-related topic to build capacity amongst assessment practitioners. There will be ample opportunity for interested organisations to exhibit their services and products to the approximately 300 conference participants," the CEO said.

Delivering his remarks during the media briefing, President of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA), Dr. David Njengere, appealed to all organisations involved in education and assessment in Africa and across the world to support the conference in whatever way possible.

He emphasised that one of the success factors for especially AEAA conferences is the support business entities sponsor and exhibit their services and products to conference delegates.

"In this regard, we are calling on all interested entities to partner with Umalusi and show case their products and services.

"Based on the report presented by Umalusi, the EXCO of the AEAA is satisfied with the progress made in preparation for the conference. We have no doubt that we are going to have a memorable conference in Cape Town in August this year," he said.