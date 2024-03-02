South Africa: Challenges Ahead - Reevaluating Democratic Alliance's Performance

opinion

As the May 29, 2024 elections approach, the opposition party "Democratic Alliance" is gearing up for a heated battle to win the minds of prospective voters. With campaign strategies in full swing, many are left wondering whether the main opposition party is truly the right choice to lead the nation. Once we hover over the districts where they have ruled, the Democratic Alliance seems to have struggled to effectively address and resolve the challenges in the districts under their control. Questions are raised about their ability to deliver on their promises and effectively govern at a national level, as their track record leaves much to be desired.

THE HOUSING CRISIS

Cape Town has been poorly managed by the Democratic Alliance on various areas. To begin with, they are facing criticism about not doing enough to provide housing. There is a backlog of 360,000 units. On top of the absence of social housing in the CBD since 1994 raises questions regarding the government's commitment to rectifying historical spatial injustices. One of the excuses given was the supposed need to recalculate and accommodate the new subsidy quantum in all projects. This has led to several new projects being delayed. An instance of the Gugulethu infill project has been stopped since March 2022 because of suspected "Construction Mafia" involvement, and a sum of R244 million has remained unutilised.

Construction in this area began in 2017 and was projected to provide over 570 residences. However, over five years later, only 23 houses have been finished. This failure in delivery is a direct consequence of inadequate political leadership and an unnecessary and expensive government project, which has weakened the Human Settlements Department. The province's housing delivery has drastically declined, with only 1,700 houses planned for the entire province, a significant decrease from the previous year's target of 8,400 houses. There was also a budget under-expenditure of over R200 million.

MURDER RATES UP ON THE RISE

On the other hand, a closer examination of crime statistics reveals to us that Murder in the Western Cape is increasing 8.6% year by year. From October to December 2023, there were 1,301 reported murders, with 1,015 (78%) occurring in the City of Cape Town.

In October, the number of murders peaked at 482, then decreased to 367 in November before rising to 438 in December. Six of the ten precincts with the highest murder rates are located in the Western Cape. Mfuleni had the highest number of murders at 80, followed by Gugulethu (73), Nyanga (73), Khayelitsha (70), and Delft (68). There were 60 cases involving multiple fatalities, with three victims in 14 cases and four victims in a single case. More than half of the murders took place in a public space, such as a street, open-field park, or parking lot. Guns were the most frequently used weapon, accounting for 617 out of 1,275 murders. During a briefing on crime statistics, Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile mentioned that police officers have been deployed to high-density operations to address violent crime. He also noted that local law enforcement has made significant progress in confiscating illegal firearms, which has had an impact on violent crime. Premier Alan Winde emphasised that the province's police force is under-resourced, especially given the region's growing population. He stated, "We are the fastest-growing province, so we should have the fastest-growing policing and criminal justice resources".

LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY

It has been a decade since the closure of GF Jooste Hospital, and plans for a new Klipfontein Regional Hospital by the Western Cape government have made little progress. Initially built in 1974, GF Jooste Hospital provided various medical services and was later expanded to include a trauma emergency unit, medical and surgical wards, high care unit, and an operating theatre. It served several communities and was cherished by many residents.

Despite the promises of a bigger and better replacement hospital, the site remains empty, leaving a gap in the vital healthcare services once provided by GF Jooste Hospital. Many residents express their dismay and longing for the return of the hospital, recalling the significance it held in their lives and the community. The habitants express frustration at the lack of progress in establishing a new facility, feeling abandoned and neglected by the authorities. ANC health spokesperson Rachel Windvogel, upon visiting the site last year, found only a dusty cement mixer, a dilapidated site office, and a small pile of bricks. This inspection followed a parliamentary query that revealed no spending of the allocated R24 million from the National Treasury despite being since 2019.

IS THE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE READY FOR GREATER VENTURES?

After all that's been listed, it is evident that the Democratic Alliance has failed to fulfill its promises and effectively manage the Western Cape, resulting in skyrocketing murder rates and a homelessness crisis. This lack of accountability and action raises serious doubts about the party's capability to govern effectively. Given this track record, it is imperative for voters to carefully consider these shortcomings before making a decision in the upcoming election. It is clear that the Democratic Alliance needs to address these critical issues and demonstrate a commitment to providing effective governance before they can be considered fit to take power in future elections.

Emboussi Bertrand is a Cameroon-based journalist, political analyst, and follower of the latest news on the African continent. He writes here in his personal capacity and his views in this article are not those of the Lesotho Times. He can be reached on bertrande@yahoo.fr.