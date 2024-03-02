Zimbabwe: Bomb Scare Forces Zimbabwe's President to Abort Landing

Harare, Zimbabwe — An aircraft carrying Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa aborted a landing Friday in the city of Victoria Falls, where he was supposed to attend an international conference, after authorities received an email of a "credible bomb-firearm threat."

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba issued a statement confirming that authorities received a bomb scare email at Victoria Falls airport.

"As a precaution, the country's security systems are now on heightened alert following this message whose source and credibility is also being investigated. ... The nation is being urged to remain calm while investigations are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of government once the investigations are concluded," the statement said.

Mnangagwa, the statement continued, "who was this morning slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort city of Victoria Falls, has had to suspend his trip for investigations which are already under way."

Clement Mukwasi, president of the Employers Association for Tours and Safari Operators of Zimbabwe, confirmed receiving news of the bomb scare.

"It looks like this scare was confined to the airport," he told VOA from Victoria Falls. "Nothing is impacted on the actual activities of Victoria Falls. The tourists are happy. They are doing their activities as usual. All scheduled activities are happening. And we have not seen any police presence."

Victoria Falls is a top tourist destination on the border with Zambia. The city is about 900 kilometers (560 miles) from Harare, where most international conferences are held. Mnangagwa was scheduled to attend Friday's closing ceremony of the Southern Africa International Renewable Energy Conference.