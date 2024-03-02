Kenya, 5 Nations Offer Personnel to Help Haiti Fight Gang Violence

2 March 2024
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

United Nations — Five countries are committed to providing personnel for an international police force to help Haiti battle gang violence, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

The world body received Benin's official confirmation on Wednesday of their intent to support the Multinational Security Support mission with 1,500 uniformed personnel, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

So far the United Nations has received notifications of intent from five countries. The remaining four are The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, and Chad.

Kenya was the first nation to express intent to aid the Haiti police force with 1,000 personnel to restore law and order in the Caribbean nation. But a Kenyan court blocked the action. The government is appealing the decision.

Dujarric said contributions totaling 10.8 million U.S. dollars are already in the Haiti Trust Fund to help finance the Security Council-authorized mission and 78 million dollars more has been pledged for the fund.

"We encourage member states to continue contributing to ensure the successful deployment of the mission," Dujarric said.

The Security Council adopted a resolution in October 2023 to authorize the multinational police force for Haiti. The resolution decides that the cost of implementing this temporary operation will be borne by voluntary contributions and support from individual member states and regional organizations. ∎

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.