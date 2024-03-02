Uganda: Mpuuga - We Hold Bobi Wine in High Regard but His Actions Hinder Our Progress

The former leader of the opposition in Parliament, Matthias Mpuuga, has affirmed his admiration and backing for his party president, Robert 'Bobi Wine' Kyagulanyi.

However, Mpuuga voiced concerns that Kyagulanyi's actions might be inhibiting the growth of the National Unity Platform (NUP), a party only founded in the runup to the 2021 general elections.

"We love him and want to support him to greater heights, but we also have to grow in the process," Mpuuga said while appearing on Bulange Mengo-based CBS FM station on Saturday.

"It's not right to push us down as we grow."

Kyagulanyi, who leads NUP, on Thursday asked Mpuuga, also the party's deputy president for the Buganda region, to resign from his position as parliamentary commissioner, a mere three months after his appointment.

Allegations of corruption and abuse of office prompted this request.

In response, Mpuuga, the MP for Nyendo-Mukungwe, refuted accusations of fraudulent receipt of a Shs500 million 'service award' from Parliament in a statement released on Friday.

The strained relationship between the two leaders, exacerbated by disagreements over operational methodologies, has received extensive media coverage.

Mpuuga clarified that the allocated funds were acquired through legitimate channels, approved by a Parliamentary Commission during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition.

He stressed that the allocation underwent scrutiny by relevant parliamentary committees to ensure legality, feasibility, sustainability, and relevance.

However, former LoP Ogenga Latigo told NBS TV that the award should have been taken to the floor of parliament because "the Parliamentary Commission has no powers" to independently award such monies and that they should have first amended the law.

Mpuuga told CBS he had yet to receive the money even as the minutes of the 2022 meeting indicated the award took immediate effect and he lost his seat last December.

"I haven't gotten the money yet, still waiting for the first installment this quarter," Mpuuga said, who added that her relationship with Speaker Anita Among goes a long way.

"Among taught at my school where I paid her a salary," he said. "We were hustling together in FDC,she is not strange.

"But there is no friendship allowance awarded in Parliament. Everything is done through the law and if it is not, the IGG intervenes."

While affirming his loyalty to the party president, Mpuuga emphasised the necessity for facilitating their collective progress without obstruction.

"We admire and support him, but it's crucial for us to advance. Stifling our growth is counterproductive," he said.

Mpuuga cautioned against indiscipline, underscoring the significance of showing respect towards the Kabaka of Buganda, especially in light of recent instances where purported NUP supporters online have maligned the king.

"If one is engulfed in a culture of indiscipline, effective leadership becomes unattainable. I unequivocally condemn any form of disparagement directed towards the Kabaka of Buganda or the Katikiro of Buganda," stated Mpuuga.

He condemned any disrespectful behavior towards the Kabaka of Buganda and the Katikiro of Buganda, stressing the detrimental impact of such actions on effective leadership.

Expressing his unwavering support for Buganda's royal figures, Mpuuga called for a united effort to safeguard their dignity amidst growing concerns over diminishing respect towards traditional authorities.

Mpuuga also addressed the issue of professionalism and integrity within the political sphere, advocating for accountability regarding parliamentary allowances.

He revealed his yet-to-receive allocated funds, highlighting the necessity for timely disbursement to fulfill legislative responsibilities effectively.