Kenya: Rift Valley Preachers Demand Action On Politicians Promoting Banditry

Nairobi — Rift Valley clerics have urged the government to take legal action against political leaders who have participated in promoting banditry in the region.

The leaders drawn from the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) expressed their concerns following the rising rate of banditry in the region despite the government deploying security officers, stressing that more needs to be done.

"Even though the government sent security officers last year, we have not yet seen big changes, and people are still losing their lives, cattle rustling, and destruction of property and schools," the interdenominational alliance said in a joint statement.

"We would like the government to take swift action against everyone who is or might be involved in these doings including all political leaders," the alliance.

The religious leaders further stressed the need for the formation of peace committees and having a good police public trust which will ensure an effective collaboration between the government, security agencies, and the public in eradicating the prevalent banditry.

"We are insisting there to be a need for police public trust, to build a good relationship between the police and the general public so that it may help in providing intelligence information," the alliance stated.

The clerics have further urged the government to intervene in the ongoing land conflict in Transmara that has significantly posed a security threat.

"In Transmara, there has been a challenge on insecurity and we would like to urge the government to take a step and reinforce security in the area," the preachers stated.

