Uganda: Completion of Kitale-Endebess-Suam Road to Boost Trade Between Kenya, Uganda

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has asserted that the Completion of Kitale-Endebess-Suam to boost trade between Kenya, and Uganda.

The CS who inspected the ongoing construction of the 45 km road, stated that the road will create a third one-stop border post with Uganda in Suam.

He assured that the road would help cross-border trade by easing the movement of traffic, goods, and labor, besides helping to streamline immigration services.

"The project will also contribute to socio-economic development, poverty reduction, and regional integration through improved transport between economic centers," he added.

The project was funded by the government of Kenya and the African Development Bank(AFDB).

According to the African Development Bank Group report 2017, the road was to cost a total of $147.3 million.

"The Kenya side of the project cost estimate is UA 108.81 million or USD147.3 million to be financed by ADB and ADF loans and Government of Kenya (GOK) counterpart funding," AFDB report read

"The road, whose construction is overseen by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), runs from Kitale through Endebess and on to Suam and connects to the Kapchorua-Kampala road across the border," he stated on X.

Once complete, the CS stated that the road would be opened by President William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni.