Zimbabwe: Slain Ccc Activist Moreblessing Ali Buried Amid Heavy Police Presence

THE Nyatsime community of Chitungwiza this Saturday came out in large numbers, despite heavy police presence, to attend the burial of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali, two years after her murder.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) details mounted road blocks along the road leading to Ali's homestead in a calculated move to intimidate mourners from attending the politicised event.

According to Nyatsime residents, State security agents were deployed after the announcement of Ali's burial at Zororo Cemetery, raising tensions in the politically charged area.

Mourners and neighbours spoke in hushed tones in an environment that Yusuf Andrea -- the deceased's close friend -- says has not been the same since Ali's killing.

"Living here is unbearable as long as you are opposed to Zanu PF. Opposition supporters live like servants in the hands of Zanu PF supporters and their leaders. It is like we are living in the (late former prime minister lan) Smith regime. We are in hell. We are independent but without freedom," said Andrea.

"Police are pretending to be with us yet Zanu PF hooligans are coming and threatening people," said Andrea.

In the aftermath of Ali's body being found dismembered, Nyatsime was rocked by violence as the opposition supporters clashed with the ruling party activists leading to the arrest of former legislator Job Sikhala.

Tensions were palpable, with a sizeable number of people gathering at the Ali's homestead in the ruling party stronghold.

Political activist Obert Masaraure slammed the Zanu PF led government.

"Zanu PF has a soiled history of killing our people. They killed people during Gukurahundi, they have been killing people for a very long time. It is up to the citizens of Zimbabwe to unite and push back against the murderous regime of Zanu PF," said Masaraure.