Uganda: Ssenyonyi Wants Action Against Illegal Gun Owners

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has challenged government to trace all illegal guns in the hands of the public and take action against the holders.

Ssenyonyi made the remarks as he joined hundreds of mourners at Namirembe Christian Fellowship Church in Mengo for the funeral service of the late Daniel Bbosa, who was the head of the Ndiga Clan.

The late Bbosa was shot dead by assailants who were travelling on a boda boda as he approached his home in Kikandwa- Lungujja , Rubaga Division, last week.

According to Ssenyonyi this is a serious issue that shouldn't be politicised.

"You can't say that you are safe because you are heavily guarded," Ssenyonyi said. "No one is safe. You remember the Gen Katumba Wamala incident."

On 1 June 2021, Gen Katumba was travelling to the city centre when four gunmen appeared and opened fire on his vehicle near his home, in Kisaasi.

His survived with bullet wounds but his daughter was killed in the chilly incident.

"Lets do the right thing. The government said that all guns were fingerprinted, why then not arrest those having them illegally?" Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi further called upon the public especially politicians to emulate the late Bbosa, whom he described as an honest leader and caring husband.

"As politicians let's be exemplary and use our offices to serve the people.Let us not disappoint them," .Ssenyonyi added.

The late Bbosa will be laid to rest in Mbaale Village in Mpigi District.