Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Delegation of African Union High-Level Mechanism On Sudan

Port Sudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan met, on Sunday, with the delegation of the African Union High-level Mechanism concerned with Sudan, headed by Mohamed Ben Chambaz.

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council provided a comprehensive briefings to the mechanism delegation on the developments of events since October 25, 2021, which witnessed the dissolution of the partnership between the military component and the political forces due to the faltering of reaching a consensus, stressing that what happened at that time was not a coup.

TSC President briefed the delegation of the High-Level African Mechanism on the political developments in Sudan since the Rapid Support coup and its rebellion against the state and the violations it committed against civilian citizens.

Al-Burhan expressed Sudan's confidence in the African Union and the solutions that it can brings about, provided that the country restores its confidence in the African Union by dealing with it as a full member of this organization.

Al-Burhan also explained to Bin Chambass that the basis of the solution lies in the withdrawal of the rebel forces from the cities and villages they occupied and displaced their people.

For his part, the head of the delegation of the African Union High-Level Mechanism, Mohamed Ben Chambaz, stressed the need to stop the war and achieve stability for Sudan and its people, which represents stability for the entire African continent, given its important and strategic geographical location.

Ben Chambaz pointed out the keenness of the high-level African mechanism and its endeavor to find solutions to the crisis, noting that the mechanism listened to all Sudanese political forces.