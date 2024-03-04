Sudan: Darfur Youth Association Condemns Rapid Support Militia's Attack On Citizens in Darfur

Portsudan — Darfur Youth Association issued Sunday

a press statement in it condemned the Rapid Support Militia's attack on citizens in Darfur

The statement revealed that the Rapid Support Militia's violations continue including killing, looting, plundering, burning, forced displacement, and occupying areas in a systematic manner to oppress the people of Darfur until they reach the stage of despair and collapse.

Darfur Youth Association said, in the statement that as a result of the continuing violations in the states of Darfur, including killing and looting, on Friday, March 1, 2024, a vehicle coming from Kass Locality in South Darfur was brutally attacked by the Rapid Support Militia between the area of Malm and Shangil Tobay. The attack led to the killing of one person and four injured.

The Association said "We, in the Darfur Youth Association, condemn these systematic and repeated attacks by the militia against citizens and preventing them from moving freely between different states and localities, a matter increases their suffering in obtaining shelter materials".

"Therefore, we call on civil society organizations and United Nations agencies to provide urgent assistance, classify the Rapid Support Militia as a terrorist organization, and bring its members and aides to fair trials", it said.