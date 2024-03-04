South Africa: Police Committed to Finding Joslin Smith

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has assured the community of Diazville in the Western Cape, where Joslin Smith went missing, that they remain committed to finding the six-year-old and reuniting her with her family.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Saturday met with the family of Joslin Smith, as well as the residents of the broader Saldanha community.

Joslin has been missing since 19 February 2024 and the search to locate her is ongoing.

During the community meeting, Cele called for cool heads to prevail amid the finger-pointing and peddling of false information about the SAPS investigation into her disappearance.

"You are a community that has united through this trying time. Don't allow those who are trying to get political mileage out of the disappearance of a little girl to divide you. Unite and work with the police to bring her back home.

"From the police side, I want to assure you that no resource will be spared to find her. The police have not withdrawn from this search and they are under a directive to work closer with anyone who comes up with any valuable information that can assist," Cele said.

Both the parents of Joslin Smith met with Cele and the management of the SAPS. They were assured of the ongoing policing efforts to fast track Joslin's safe return.