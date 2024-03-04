South Africa: IEC Campaign to Help Youth Participate in Democracy

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will on Tuesday launch its annual national Civic and Democracy Education Tertiary Institutions campaign to improve the youth's understanding of and participation in the country's democratic processes.

The launch will take place at Mopani Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Limpopo.

The campaign aims to engage the youth of South Africa in democracy education and encourage participation in electoral processes. The event will expose over 3 000 young people Phalaborwa and the surrounds to various electoral processes.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address. Also in attendance will be IEC chairperson, Mosotho Moepya; Commissioner Judge Dhaya Pillay; Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo and Dr Levy Baloyi, the principal of Mopani TVET College.

READ | Cabinet welcomes 29 May as date for General Elections

In the 2021 Municipal Elections, 71% of registered youth aged 18 - 19 turned up to vote, while only 35% of youth aged 20 - 29 voted. However, less than 10% of eligible voters aged 18 - 29 were registered to vote in the elections.

It is against this backdrop that in the run-up to the 2024 National and Provincial Elections, the Electoral Commission heightens efforts to empower youth to participate meaningfully in democratic and electoral processes.

The campaign will be rolled out to nearly 100 tertiary institution campuses countrywide until September 2024.