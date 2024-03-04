Somalia: Somali Army Kills 30 Al-Shabaab Members in Jubaland State

3 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — An hours-long operation that was carried out jointly by Somali and regional forces in areas of the Lower Jubba region targeted Al-Shabaab's main bases.

The operation in areas along the river in Jamame district, killed more than 30 members of the Al-Shabaab, according to a statement issued by the Federal Government of Somalia.

The government forces with the help of Jubaland Darwish forces have increased the operations targeting the Al-Shabaab group in the past few days, according to the reports.

On the other hand, the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group has issued a statement claiming victory in the war that took place in several areas in the southern Lower Jubba region.

The Ministry of Defense said SNA's Danab forces conducted on Saturday a successful operation in Bar Sanguuni, Lower Juba, neutralizing 19 and capturing 9 Al-Shabaab militants.

The operation, which disrupted enemy supply lines, also resulted in the confiscation of weapons and the removal of mines, advancing the ongoing battle against terrorism.

