Ethiopia: Endf Expresses Readiness to Safeguard Adwa's Legacy

- The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) expressed vigilance to repeat the Adwa Victory's legacy in defending the country from any potential threats.

The 128th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa was marked yesterday colorfully across the country, mainly at the newly- inaugurated Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

Addressing the gathering, the ENDF Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula said that Adwa is a symbol of unity, strength and triumph for Ethiopians as well as all black people. "It is our historical virtue and we are committed to maintain this virtue and turn it into more success."

"The Adwa Victory resulted from our unity, resilience and bravery. Marking the 128th commencement at the time of finalizing the construction of the Abay Dam and preparing for inauguration makes it unique. Accordingly, the ENDF is ready to maintain peace and stability to ensure that the ongoing development activities advance well."

As always, the ENDF is fully prepared to maintain Adwa Victory's legacy and defend the country from threats that would be posed by internal and external enemy quarters, he added.

The Chief of Staff called on armed militants to cease belligerence and present their concern in a legal and peaceful manner. Moreover, the public is expected to stand in unison to Ethiopia's sovereignty and to strengthen its support for ENDF and shun fabricated propaganda.

According to Birhanu, Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea is critical in enabling the country to continue its role in maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

For his part, the House of Federation Speaker AgegnehuTeshager said that the patriots' unity and mutual understanding was a source of victory over the more powerful enemy. "Our predecessors successfully defended Ethiopia from powerful enemies and enabled us to live with pride by scarifying their lives."

The speaker called on the current generation to maintain harmony and share vision for a better Ethiopia by drawing useful lessons from the Victory of Adwa. Realizing democratic and prosperous Ethiopia requires the consolidating efforts of all citizens as the secret of the Victory of Adwa is standing together for a common goal.

Many foreign forces attempted to invade Ethiopia at various times; however, Ethiopians, shunning ethnic and religious differences, successfully defended their country throughout history.

Ethiopian Patriots Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin praised the celebration of the 128th Anniversary of Adwa Victory Day at a place befitting the glory of the victory.

Lij Daniel also extended his gratitude to the government and other stakeholders for planning and executing the museum, which best suits the triumph of Ethiopians over the Italian invaders.

He called on the youth to maintain the virtues of the Adwa Victory in actively participating in ongoing development activities.

High-level government officials, members of the ENDF, residents, patriots, representatives of diplomatic communities and others were in attendance at the event.