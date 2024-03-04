Ethiopia: Historians Underscore Passing Down Adwa's Values to Posterity

- Apart from passing down Adwa Victory's values to the posterity, all concerned bodies are expected to play due role in using the day to create unison towards safeguarding national interest, said Historians.

Woldia University History and Heritage Administration Lecturer Belay Desalgne told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that scholars, historians, and politicians have responsibility in terms of educating the youth about the meaning of transferring sovereign state for the next generation.

Addis Ababa University History Lecturer Meberatie Gergiso on his part said that Adwa has been seen as a symbol of fairness, humanity and equality to all black people across the globe. For instance, Ethiopianisim as a campaign commenced in South Africa and extended to Asia and Latin America in the fight against colonialism mentality following Adwa victory.

Meberatie added that Ethiopians become victorious during the battle of Adwa because they were united and compassionate to each other .

He , therefore, underlined that all concerned bodies should play their part to ensure unity, development, and prosperity for the current and coming generations via educating the full meaning of Adwa victory.