Kenya: Ktb Joins Forces With Omanyala to Market Kenya At the Upcoming Berlin Tourism Expo

Nairobi — The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has partnered with Africa's 100-meter record holder, Ferdinand Omanyala, head of the ITB Berlin expo.

In a statement, KTB asserted that Omanyala's presence at the expo, which is slated for March 5th-7th, 2024, in Berlin, Germany, will market Kenya in the global arena.

"This collaboration aims to forge a strong and positive association between Kenya and its illustrious athletics culture, widely regarded as one of the most formidable and captivating in world athletics today," KTB stated.

Welcoming the partnership, the sprinter expressed his dedication to promoting Kenyan tourism, stating that this will serve as a perfect way to give back to his country.

"As a proud Kenyan and an athlete, I understand the importance of giving back to my country. Through this partnership, I hope to not only promote Kenya as an ideal travel destination but also inspire others to explore the experiences our nation has to offer," said Omanyala.

KTB CEO John Chirchir stated that the sprinter's presence will be pivotal in showcasing Kenya's prowess on the global tourism stage.

"Their achievements resonate with people worldwide and serve as powerful ambassadors for our country. We are delighted to partner with Omanyala and leverage his influence to further elevate Kenya's profile as a top travel destination," he stated.

In addition to his participation at the Kenyan stand, Omanyala will also be involved in various promotional activities and have the opportunity to share his personal experiences, which will showcase Kenya's diverse attractions to a global audience.