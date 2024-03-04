Egyptian Journalists Syndicate Condemns Israeli's Targeting of Hungry Palestinians

The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate condemned a new war crime committed by the Zionist occupation forces, which targeted nearly a thousand hungry, defenseless Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks to arrive, in what is known in the media as the "Flour Massacre."

The Zionist occupation forces intentionally fired live bullets and internationally-banned shells towards civilians as they gathered waiting for trucks carrying aid to arrive in the "Nabulsi Roundabout" area south of Gaza City. This attack resulted in the killing of at least 112 Palestinians and the injury of 760 others.

The Journalists Syndicate stressed that the "Flour Massacre" carried out by the Zionist occupation forces against the "starving" Palestinian people represents a disgrace to humanity, and to all those who do not move to lift the siege imposed on the Palestinian people.

"It also reveals the extent of international complicity in confronting the Zionist crime and the genocidal war being practiced against the Palestinian people, as well as the occupation's attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause amid complete international silence and continued Arab failure," the syndicate added in its release.

The Journalists Syndicate condemned the United States of America's continued support for the Zionist entity, and its support for the killing of children and defenseless civilians, after it prevented the UN Security Council from issuing a response to the "Flour Massacre," within the framework of unconditional American support for war criminals, either with weapons, or by disrupting UN resolutions.

The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate reiterates that "it is no longer possible to tolerate the massacres carried out by the Zionist entity around the clock over the past months, which claimed the lives of more than 110,000 Palestinians, including martyrs, wounded, and missing, most of whom were children and women."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Human Rights Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Journalists Syndicate also reaffirms "that it is no longer acceptable to continue sitting as spectators to the war of genocide and starvation practiced by this racist, usurping entity against our Arab people in Palestine."

"Silence and the policy of deafening ears are no longer an option in the face of these cowardly operations against women and children," said the Syndicate, stressing the demand of every human conscience, to lift the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and to take immediate measures to bring in food and medical aid.

The union also demands that any Egyptian and Arab journalists, as well as journalists from all countries of the world wish to be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip and practice their journalistic work in conveying the truth alongside their Palestinian journalist colleagues.

The Journalists Syndicate calls for lifting the siege imposed on the Palestinian people, and stopping the war of starvation against them, and stresses that depriving our brothers in Gaza of food supplies, and piling them up without allowing them to pass, "constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

Egypt Today