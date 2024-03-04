Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, Ministry of Finance Move to Deepen Relations

Zanu PF representatives have engaged the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to explore ways of deepening collaboration between the party two.

The ruling party's Secretary for Economic Affairs in the Politburo, Cde Engelbert Rugeje met Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and his Deputy, Kuda Mnangagwa, here yesterday on the sidelines of the 56th Session of the UNECA Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The engagement was also aimed at strengthening the collaborative relationship between the party and the ministry to ensure the people understand and benefit from the economic reforms and initiatives being undertaken by the Government.

The two parties agreed on the need for a more inclusive budget that reflects the party's vision and priorities as indicated in Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle-income society.

Zanu PF and the ministry further agreed to have "broader and more inclusive consultations on economic policies in general and adequate pre-budget consultations, which should start early enough for the Government to cover views of all stakeholders".

This dovetails with President Mnangagwa's developmental philosophy of "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ llizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo", leaving no one and no place behind.

The Zanu PF Department of Economic Affairs will be visiting provinces together with the Ministry of Finance to unpack the new revenue measures and discuss ways of assisting small and medium enterprises to formalise.

Women, youths, veterans of the liberation struggle, people with disability and other minority groups, will be assisted to formalise their businesses as formalisation benefits both the Government and entrepreneurs.

Both parties reiterated the need for the 2024 National Budget to be implemented in a manner that seeks to strike a balance between macroeconomic stability, increased infrastructure development and improved livelihoods for ordinary workers and citizens as the nation moves towards the attainment of an empowered upper middle-income society before 2030.