Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Arrives in Victoria Falls for African Ministers' Conference

4 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Victoria Falla — President Mnangagwa has arrived in the resort town of Victoria Falls to officially open the 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

He is now in a briefing and thereafter, will proceed to officially open the conference.

The conference, which started on February 28, ends tomorrow.

It is running under the theme, "Financing the transition to inclusive green economies in Africa: Imperatives, opportunities, and policy options".

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube told journalists yesterday that he was "looking forward to the (President's) speech and I think that delegates will be so pleased that he will be in our midst and express his views as the leader of the country and as an important leader in Africa and as someone who is very passionate about food security, which is a critical issue in greening Africa's economies."

