Kenya: Govt to Actively Campaign for Raila's AU Commission Bid

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the government will be actively campaigning for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition Raila Odinga who is seeking to replace Moussa Faki at the helm of the African Union Commission.

While addressing the African Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi on Monday, Mudavadi said Kenya will be seeking the support of African countries for Odinga's bid.

"Kenya is determined to strengthen its position within the African Union Commission. We will be coming to you to support our candidate," he stated.

He further stated that Kenya will be using its leadership of the AUC to foster ties, including in trade and investments, between African countries.

He stated that Kenya will participate in the upcoming AUC elections in 2025 to leverage its position within the African Union to champion institutional reforms and advance the Pan-African Agenda.

"Kenya, one of the pilot countries in the implementation of the AfCFTA, exported its first goods of locally made car batteries and tea to Ghana in October 2022," he said.