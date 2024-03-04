South Africa: Hawks Arrest a Police Constable for Acts of Corruption

press release

The Serious Corruption Investigation and Priority Crime Management Centre teams of the Hawks based in George in co-operation with the Public Order Police have on 04 March 2024 arrested a 33 year old police Constable from Kwanokuthula police station. The Constable who worked as a detective but is currently at visible policing was arrested on charges of corruption, fraud, forgery, theft and obstructing the administration of justice.

This arrest emanates from August 2023 when the suspect irregularly withdrew a house breaking case without the complainant's knowledge and allegedly released a suspect. A withdrawal statement was filed in the docket but the signature was not that of the complainant. Allegedly, he further demanded money for bail to the amount of R500.00 from the suspect. It is further alleged that the Constable took R200.00 as well as belt during the arrest of a suspect and were never returned to the lawful owner.

The suspect will appear at the Plettenberg Bay Magistrates' Court on 05 March 2024.