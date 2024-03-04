Tanzania: Govt Reinstates Pledge to Business-Friendly Climate

THE government has reinstated its commitment to continue creating a conducive business environment to attract more investment in the country.

The Minister of State in the President's Office Prof Kitila Mkumbo said peace, tranquility and political stability cemented the government's commitment to its bid to woo investors.

"The government is committed to creating various friendly investment climates to attract more investors in the country," Prof Mkumbo said when officiating the 25th anniversary of ICEA Lion General Insurance in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

"I see this insurance firm continue investing in the country more years to come," said the Minister.

The country boosted its campaign of wooing investors giving its population of over 60 million people its links with more than eight countries in the East, Central and Southern African region.

"We assure you of government support to continue doing business to offer the best insurance services in the country," Prof Mkumbo said.

Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA)'s Commissioner General, Dr Baghayo Saqware, challenged investors in insurance to invest in other sectors like agriculture which stands as a potential area to venture into.

"For example, we are in the process of establishing the agricultural insurance scheme in the country...hence the need for protection because some 70 per cent of the population depends on," he said during the event.

Ilala District Commissioner Edward Mpogolo said the government is ready to cooperate with insurance service providers to spread insurance awareness and knowledge.

"The government is therefore ready to cooperate with other stakeholders to educate people on insurance because many people are not insured," he said.

ICEA LION Director General Jared Awando said in the last 25 years the firm attracted some 80 brokers and over 25 agents to reach customers in Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Morogoro, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and its recent entry in Zanzibar.