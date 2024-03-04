Algeria: APS Inks Cooperation Agreement With Gabon's AGP

Algiers — Algeria Press Service (APS) agency and the Gabonese news agency "AGP" signed Saturday, in Algiers, a cooperation agreement on the exchange of media content and expertise.

The agreement was signed, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), by the Director General of APS, Samir Gaïd, and his counterpart of AGP, Ghislain Ruffin Etoughet Nzuet, in the presence of Mohamed Meziane, Director General of Communication, Information and Documentation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, who coordinated the conclusion of this agreement, and the ministry's executives.

Under this agreement, the two agencies will exchange important information contents concerning Algeria and Gabon and strengthen media coverage of events in both countries, said the Director General of the Gabonese agency.

In this respect, he underlined his agency's willingness to conclude this agreement with APS, one of the "pioneering" press agencies in the African continent, in terms of media action, qualified human resources, equipment, and technical capacities that reflect Algeria's importance and position, as well as its great renown on the international media scene.

He also hailed "the joint and constant cooperation with a distinguished agency as APS, which complements the fraternal cooperation between Algeria and Gabon, as evidenced by historic agreements."

AGP's Director General commended "Gaid's commitment to discussing and approving the aforementioned agreement," affirming that AGP will spare no effort to "revitalize this partnership and ensure its sustainability."