Zimbabwe: Winky D, Jah Prayzah Headline First-Ever Sunshine City Festival

Local music legends Winky D and Jah Prayzah will headline the first-ever Sunshine City Festival this month.

Brainchild of Tamba Events, the festival aims to bring joy to the Easter holiday weekend by showcasing the capital city's vibrant music scene.

In a unique twist, festival attendees will have the power to choose which artists perform on each of the two days.

Joining the musical giants on stage will be a diverse group of artists, including Selmor Mtukudzi, Jah Signal, Mokoomba, Jah Master, and ExQ.

This festival will be Winky D's first public performance since his hugely successful Ghettocracy concert, which sold out on New Year's Eve.

The last time Winky D and Jah Prayzah shared a stage in Harare was in 2022, further amplifying the excitement among music fans.

The festival experience extends beyond the stage, offering attendees the chance to participate in social football matches and a fun marathon race.

The two-day event will be held at Old Hararians.