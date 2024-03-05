Zimbabwe: Authorities Arrest South African Believed to Be Infamous 'John Doe' Who Claimed There Was Bomb Threat At Zim Airports

A South African national identified as Cuan Reed Govender (26) has been arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on suspicion of being the infamous John Doe who reported a bomb at Victoria Falls International Airport last week.

Govender's arrest was confirmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Spokesperson George Charamba.

Airport authorities are said to have pinged bullets in his luggage before initiating an investigation which is now at the centre of state security operations.

"Our security services have traced the so-called John Doe to one Cuan Reed Govender, a national of a neighbouring country," said Charamba on X.

"In the interest of ongoing operations, we leave it at that for now. We thank Zimbabweans for remaining calm while operations were underway. We hope to reach closure very soon."

Landing at Victoria Falls International Airport was suspended for the greater part of Friday morning after an unsigned email alleging a planned bomb blast at the facility was sent to immigration officials.

Mnangagwa was forced back to Harare having been set to officially close a ceremony in the resort town while two private commercial planes were rerouted to Zambia.

No comment has been released regarding the authenticity of Govendor's communication, if he was responsible for it.