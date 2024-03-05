South Africa: UCT Invites Disgraced Ex-Eskom Boss for 'Ethics' Lecture - South African News Briefs - March 5, 2024

UCT Faces Backlash for Hosting Ex-Eskom Chief Linked to Corruption Scandal for 'Ethics' Lecture

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has sparked controversy by inviting Matshela Koko, the former Eskom boss implicated in the Gupta family's capture of the power utility and a R2.2 billion corruption scandal, to lecture students on "ethics and professionalism," reports News24. Despite Koko's promotion of the invitation on social media, UCT clarified that it does not endorse him and that the lecture is part of a case study addressing ethical issues. Koko used the opportunity to boast about his record at Eskom, but an investigation revealed potential manipulation of statistics during his tenure. The invitation is the latest attempt by Koko to normalize his past actions, including involvement in state capture, as highlighted by the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. UCT defended the invitation, emphasizing academic freedom and the need for students to engage with diverse perspectives. Koko is currently facing legal challenges related to corruption allegations and is awaiting the outcome of a Zondo Commission report on his actions.

Pressure Mounts for South African Speaker Amid Corruption Allegations

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing increasing calls to step down amid corruption allegations, reports EWN. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accuses her of soliciting bribes during her tenure as Defence Minister and plans to file a complaint with parliament's ethics committee. Both the EFF and the Democratic Alliance (DA) intend to request an investigation into the allegations. The EFF insists that Mapisa-Nqakula should resign immediately, expressing concerns about transparency in criminal investigations involving high-ranking officials. The party believes her situation is being politically exploited to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa from parliamentary scrutiny. While Mapisa-Nqakula denies the allegations, stating her innocence and willingness to cooperate with any formal investigation, pressure is intensifying for her to relinquish her role as head of the legislature.

Nelson Mandela's Houghton Home to be Renovated

Renovations are set to begin on Nelson Mandela's former residence in Houghton, Johannesburg, following reports of its dilapidated state after Mandela's grandchildren moved out, reports IOL. Speculation arose that the family left due to a City of Joburg power cut over alleged non-payment. Businessman and philanthropist Collen Mashawana's foundation has volunteered to renovate the mansion, collaborating with the Mandela family. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who initially announced provincial assistance for the renovations, expressed enthusiasm for the project. The initiative aims to restore the historical site and preserve Mandela's legacy without using public funds. Mashawana emphasized the project's dedication to respecting the residence's cultural and historical significance. Further details will be shared as the renovation progresses.

