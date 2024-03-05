East African Community Bloc Dismisses Fake Common Currency

EAC Bloc Dismisses Fake Common Currency
4 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The secretariat of the East African Community (EAC) regional bloc has dismissed a post on X, formerly Twitter, which claimed that the bloc's member countries have launched a common regional currency.

The post had been shared on Sunday by a fake X account named "Government of East Africa."

"The EAC Secretariat wishes to inform all our stakeholders that the Partner States' journey to a single currency is still a work in progress. Kindly ignore any rumors circulating on social media on the unveiling of new banknotes for the region "the EAC stated.

The account said that the currency was called the East African Sheafra, a combination of the shilling of East Africa and Franc.

The account also shared an image of a fake banknote of the purported single currency.

The post has received over half a million views and was shared by some leading media outlets and online personalities in the region.

