South Sudan - Extend the Human Rights Commission Mandate to Safeguard Rights During Elections

1 March 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

We remain concerned that the underlying conditions that led to the establishment of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) in 2016 are yet to see adequate progress. The causes of conflict and atrocities are still intact. We urge this Council to renew the Commission's mandate without any restrictions so that it may continue to exercise all its functions including that of collecting and preserving evidence of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law for purposes of facilitating accountability in the future.

View Report in English

Download PDF

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.