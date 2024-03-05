South Sudan - Extend the Human Rights Commission Mandate to Safeguard Rights During Elections

We remain concerned that the underlying conditions that led to the establishment of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) in 2016 are yet to see adequate progress. The causes of conflict and atrocities are still intact. We urge this Council to renew the Commission's mandate without any restrictions so that it may continue to exercise all its functions including that of collecting and preserving evidence of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law for purposes of facilitating accountability in the future.
