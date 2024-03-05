South Africa: Cape Town Cracks Down On Construction Mafias, but Violence and Extortion Persist

analysis

In 2024, gangs of extortionists have persisted in destabilising construction projects, but the metro says efforts to clamp down are seeing results.

South Africa's construction industry has been grappling with a significant challenge in recent years -- the encroachment of criminal elements in the form of construction mafias.

These illicit networks initially surfaced in KwaZulu-Natal about a decade ago. Their influence has since expanded across all provinces, claiming lives and damaging the economy.

Construction mafias employ tactics such as extortion, violence, intimidation and disruption to advance their objectives.

19 Feb 2024: Security guard and K9 dog attacked

The first construction mafia-related incident of 2024 took place on 19 February when a security guard and his K9 dog came under fire while patrolling a building site in Philippi. Both were injured.

The criminals did not attempt to enter the site.

The incident happened in Govan Mbeki Street, Brown's Farm, where a MyCiTi bus service was being rolled out.

According to Rob Quintas, mayco member for urban mobility, the contractor had been receiving threats from criminals wanting to control the subcontracting of services.

"I want to make it very clear that the city will not allow this thuggery, nor will we succumb to those demanding so-called protection money," he said.

"We cannot make more information public, save to say that the security guard...