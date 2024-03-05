Zimbabwe: Another Company Fined for Using Starlink's Internet Service

ZAMBEZI Boutique, a Victoria Falls-based company has been fined US$500 for using Starlink internet service which is developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

In a statement Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority said the router was seized after the company's general manager failed to produce a license to use the equipment.

"A Victoria Falls-based company, Zambezi Boutique Private Limited was sentenced to a fine of USD500 by a Victoria Falls Magistrate on charges of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05 i.e. possession, control or operate a radio station without a radio station license.

"Sometime in September 2023, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) received a tip-off to the effect that the company was in possession of Star-link terminals.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team from POTRAZ together with the Police proceeded to the company premises where they were led to the terminal connection located at the reception area.

"The General Manager of the company failed to produce a license authorizing them to possess, control or operate the equipment the company was sentenced to a fine of USD500 and the star-link equipment was forfeited to the state.

In Mashonaland Central Province, a Chinese mining firm incurred a $700 fine last month for utilizing Starlink services. San He Mining company in Guruve was directed by a Bindura Magistrate to settle the penalty for violating the Postal and Telecommunication Act.

Starlink is presently being formally provided in several African countries, such as Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi.