Kenya: EACC to Investigate Tanathi CEO Over Tender Procurement Irregularities

5 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into procurement irregularities against the managing director of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency (TAWWDA).

Through a gazette notice, EACC noted that a Sh300,000 tender for the construction of Kinanie Leather Industrial Park Phases 1 and 2 was irregularly awarded to PERMA Structural Engineering Company Limited, where forged documents were submitted in support of the bid.

"The investigations established that 14 companies had submitted their bids in relation to the tender no TAWWDA/048/2021-2022 which was eventually awarded to PERMA. The procurement process was marred with irregularities including submission of forged documents," read the gazette notice.

The Commission stated that the then-accounting officer signed a contract without a performance bond, as was required in the tender document.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that three employees of TAWWDA, a public entity, including the Construction and Residue Operations Manager, Finance Manager, and Infrastructure Development General Manager, unlawfully traded with PERMA, which was awarded the contract.

"On December 15 2023 a report was compiled and forwarded to DPP with recommendations to charge the CEO of TAWWDA, Manager Construction and Residue Operations, , Finance Manager, Infrastructure development general manager and Director of PERMA Structural Engineering Company Limited."

EACC revealed that the TAWWDA employees indirectly expressed pecuniary interest in the contract sum and are likely to be charged with several offenses, including conspiracy to commit an offense of corruption, abuse of office, and conflict of interest.

Others include fraudulent accusations of public property and fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings.

