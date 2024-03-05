Uganda: British Council Sets the Stage for Creative Economy Week

In a lively and engaging media briefing hosted by the British Council in Uganda, the spotlight shone brightly on the nation's burgeoning creative economy, particularly within the realm of fashion.

Commencing promptly at 11am, the event served as a prelude to the highly anticipated Creative Economy Week, slated to take place from March 12 to 16.

The stage was set by Rasheeda Nalumoso, who kicked off the proceedings with an insightful overview of the forthcoming Creative Economy Week.

Nalumoso's presentation elucidated the aims and ambitions of the event, emphasizing its role in fostering collaboration, innovation, and economic growth within Uganda's creative sphere.

Following Nalumoso's introduction, Godfrey Katende, the visionary CEO of IGC Fashion, took centre stage to share his remarkable journey of infusing indigenous materials into contemporary designs.

With a fervent dedication to preserving Uganda's cultural heritage, Katende enthralled the audience with tales of utilizing Bark Cloth and Cowrie shells to craft exquisite pieces that pay homage to the nation's rich traditions.

Continuing the narrative on sustainability and creativity, Sanyu Serwadda of S Official captivated attendees with her impassioned discourse on ethical fashion.

Sanyu's brand stands as a beacon of sustainability, advocating for environmentally conscious practices and social responsibility within the fashion industry.

The spotlight then shifted to Rachel Bashabe, the visionary force behind Very Designs, a powerhouse bridging Ugandan fashion with the global stage, particularly in the UK.

Bashabe's narrative illuminated the transformative power of creativity and entrepreneurship, illustrating how Ugandan talent can transcend borders and captivate international audiences.

Throughout the briefing, attendees were captivated by the diversity of perspectives and the unwavering passion of each speaker. From indigenous craftsmanship to sustainable innovation and global outreach, the event underscored the vibrancy and potential of Uganda's creative landscape.

As the curtain fell on the media briefing, anticipation soared for the imminent Creative Economy Week.

With a renewed sense of inspiration and purpose, stakeholders departed the British Council, eager to witness the unfolding of Uganda's creative renaissance.

Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage of Creative Economy Week, as we delve deeper into the dynamic intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce.