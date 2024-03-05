Zimbabwe: Maisvorewa Makes the Grade for U.S. Indoor Team

Zimbabwean Vimbayi Maisvorewa's reputation as one of the best female collegiate track and field athletes in the US continued to grow when she was picked for this coming weekend's 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Maisvorewa is on an athletics scholarship at Auburn University and she is one of the three Tigers who have been selected for this meet after an outstanding indoor season in the United States.

According to reports from Auburn, Auburn track and field will have three student-athletes competing in the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 8-9 at The Track at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts, as announced by the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Committee last Tuesday.

Graduate student Sanaa Barnes will compete in the high jump and juniors Simone Jonhson and Maisvorewa in the triple jump and the 400m, respectively.

The top 16 declared athletes in each event and relay receive bids to the championships.

Maisvorewa enters her first Indoor NCAA Championships after breaking the school record in the women's 400m (52.16) at SECs.

She finished the preliminaries in eighth place to advance to finals, making her the first Auburn women's finalist at the indoor championship in the event since 2012.

With a final time of 52.72, she finished the event in sixth place. Her qualifying time came at the SEC Indoor Championships

Barnes will be making her third NCAA Indoor Championships appearance. She placed fourth in 2019 and 10th in 2021 while at Villanova.

Her PR jump of 1.85m at the Vanderbilt Invitational qualified her for championships. She finished fourth at the SEC In-door Championships, tying her PR.

This will be Johnson's second appearance at indoor championships. She was 14th in 2023 while at San Diego State.

At last weekend's SEC Indoor Championships, Johnson secured the bronze medal in the women's triple jump (13.06m). She enters the meet ranked ninth in the country.

Johnson punched her ticket to NCAAs following a 13.46m jump at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational in February.