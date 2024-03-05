Zimbabwe: Zambezi Aims for the Stars

Tadious Manyepo — Zambezi knows that he could have made waves had CAPS United been firing on all fronts in his debut season with the Green Machine last year.

The 27-year-old joined Makepekepe from Harare City and he carried himself well despite CAPS United punching below their weight.

And he is hoping to better his performance in the upcoming season, especially with how CAPS United is being touted as one of the favourites to win the league title.

"That's not easy (winning the league title). It needs a lot of dedication and consistency," said Zambezi.

"We do believe in ourselves as a team. We have hordes of experience and a lot of determination in our fold that can carry us any day against any opponent.

"I honestly think that if we put our act together, we can be very competitive judging by the kind of personnel we have in our ranks.

"Football is played in the field of play and whoever applies himself well wins.

"So from the way we have been preparing, I think we have what it takes.

"It will all boil down to application. We have a very good coach in Lloyd Chitembwe and we are confident of our capabilities."

Zambezi said he wants to better his overall performance from last season.

The Makepekepe left-back was a marvel in the left channel with his defending and crossing especially catching the eye. He managed five assists from his boot and he will be eager to better those stats including scoring goals himself.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how many crosses you have attained if they don't result in a goal for the team.

"Individually I need to work on several aspects so that I get to improve and also contribute positively to my team," said Zambezi.

"Football is a game of numbers. It is a game of margins and I need to work on those details for me to be thorough when it comes to my game and its impact on the overall team performance. "CAPS United is a big team and one ought to play big to be able to play there. That's why I am saying I need to become big as well. I am working on my flaws and consolidating my strengths. So far, it is working out well with my teammates and technical team led by (Lloyd) Chitembwe helping me a lot." Zambezi though will need to put in a lot of work for him to retain his place with the coming in of veteran Bruce Kangwa adding to the competition he was already facing from Terrence Daka. "Competition is healthy for players and the team," he said.

"Innocent Zambezi is a hardworking player and his ethic blows you away," said Chitembwe.