Zimbabwe: Opposition Shows Its Violent Streak . . . As Family of Ali Bemoans Violence

Wallace Ruzvidzo — IN the wake of the barbaric invasion of their privacy by opposition goons as they buried their loved one on Saturday, the family of Moreblessing Ali has told the merchants of violence ensconced in CCC and all its variations not to seek political mileage through their daughter.

What was supposed to be a peaceful and private burial of Ali turned to violence as warring CCC factions sought to hijack the funeral in a fresh and quintessential display of the violent streak that is embedded in the opposition, never mind its variations, colours, names, or forms.

This, analysts said, demonstrates the opposition's violent streak, which has been a constant characteristic since its formation in 1999.

On Saturday, opposition hoodlums clashed violently at Ali's burial, a chilling reminder to the nation of the Western-sponsored opposition's true colours.

In an emotional statement yesterday, the Ali family spokesperson, Mr Washington Ali, said it was disheartening to witness opposition theatrics deprive the family a chance to bury their loved one in a dignified manner.

He said the Ali family strongly "disapproved" of the violent acts initiated by the opposition.

CCC activists fought running battles in Chitungwiza on Saturday as they engaged in violence during the burial of Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2022.

"We, the members of the Ali family, express our profound disapproval of the violent incidents that unfolded during the burial of our dear family member, Moreblessing Ali, on March 2, 2024. Our original intent was to bid farewell to our relative with the utmost dignity and without the distressing scenes we unfortunately witnessed.

"Regrettably, certain individuals disrupted the solemnity of the occasion by injecting politics and slogans into the proceedings. Their actions led to violence and insults, which we find utterly unacceptable," he said.

Prior to the burial on Saturday, said Mr Ali, meetings had been convened to ensure the burial would go on seamlessly without any politics, but all their efforts proved to be in vain on the day.

As if the violent acts were not bad enough, some members of the opposition went on to dictate how the burial proceedings should go, in a glaring disregard of Moreblessing's family's wishes.

"Our family firmly maintained the position that Moreblessing Ali's interment would not proceed until our family lawyer, Honourable Job Sikhala, was released from prison. We had engaged Hon. Sikhala to represent us when we were in the dark about Moreblessing Ali's whereabouts following her disappearance in May 2022. His legal expertise guided us through the intricate legal landscape, enabling us to seek answers about our relative's fate. We patiently awaited Hon. Sikhala's release, recognising the sacrifices he made on behalf of our family.

"As a united family, we convened multiple meetings to ensure that the unfortunate events of June 14, 2022, would not recur. Our collective decision was clear: Moreblessing Ali's burial would adhere strictly to the family's wishes and desires. Politics, party affiliations, slogans, and any interference with the family's intentions were categorically prohibited. The funeral programme would unfold according to our internal arrangements.

"Furthermore, some even took it upon themselves to dictate the funeral programme, disregarding the family's expressed wishes," he said.

Mr Ali said the family had since engaged the police to investigate the matter.

"As a family, we have taken the necessary steps to involve law enforcement in addressing the disruptive behaviour during our loved one's funeral. It is crucial that we curb this behaviour promptly to foster a culture of respect for funerals and memorial services.

"The inhumane, insensitive, and reprehensible actions witnessed have deeply affected our family," he said.

In an interview yesterday, political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube said it had now become apparent that the opposition were the major perpetrators of violence in the country's political landscape.

"During the past years, opposition political formations have been threatening to make this country ungovernable through demonstrations and violence.

"Opposition parties, without provocation, are generally violent. They always have unjustified reasons for fighting. At Moreblessing Ali's burial, violence erupted based on factional fights between Chamisa and Sikhala supporters.

"With this tendency, perpetrators of violence must be brought to book, as it is a cause for concern in this peace-loving country," he said.

Outspoken political activist and former CCC member Mr Paddington Japajapa said the opposition had shown gross political immaturity by fighting among themselves, let alone in public.

"What happened at Ali's burial is very ugly, and it says a lot because when you see the opposition fighting among themselves, it's very unfortunate because they also added salt to the wound of the Ali family.

"How do you fight at the burial of one of your members? This shows that the opposition in Zimbabwe thrives on violence.

"It was unnecessary and taboo because you do not fight at a funeral, so it's a shame," he said.

The opposition has been known to perpetrate violence throughout the years, with this latest incident an indication that they have no boundaries.

Former MDC- A senior official, Mr Blessing Chebundo, told The Herald yesterday that it was very unfortunate that the opposition had failed to respect the deceased.

"It gives a very bad picture because Ubuntu dictates that the deceased should be given the utmost respect, so to go and fight over a funeral, fighting for nothing but factions of political parties shows an utter lack of understanding.

"If you look at them, it looks like they are led by people who did not go to school, yet one leader of the faction is an MP and the other is a lawyer, so how do you have people who lead like that?" he said.

"Their hypocrisy has been laid bare because they normally just want to point the finger at Zanu PF," he said.

A history of violence

2023: CCC supporters violently clash during the internal nomination process.

2018: MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe attacked at party meeting.

2018: MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe, legislator Lwazi Sibanda, and secretary general Douglas Mwonzora were beaten at the Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral.

2018: MDC-T activists injured as rival factions clash in Bulawayo.

2018: Witness Dube assaulted by rival faction youths.

2014: MDC-T deputy treasurer general, Elton Mangoma, and secretary general, Tendai Biti, are beaten by their party's youth.

2009: Timothy Mubawu hires youths to assault rival party MP.

2006: MDC MP Trudy Stevenson was attacked by youths belonging to rival opposition factions.