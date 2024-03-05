Zimbabwe: African Games Delight Zc

Don Makananga — Zimbavwe Cricket (ZC) director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza believes the upcoming African Games will serve a double purpose for the association.

The quadrennial sports show-piece will run in Accra from March 8-23.

The maiden participation of both the women's team and the men's emerging side Games has excited the local cricket mother body who are relishing another platform to widen their player base.

"We are excited that cricket has been included at the African Games, it is a new experience for us, a new territory that we are getting into hence we are looking forward to the event.

"Participating at the Games means a lot to us in terms of game time," said Masakadza.

With the Lady Chevrons set to later feature at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup global qualifiers in Dubai next month, Masakadza noted that Accra Games will serve as part of the team's preparations for the qualifiers.

"The Games have come at the right time as we are preparing for the ICC women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers hence we will be taking the Games seriously as they are part of our preparations."

The former Zimbabwe captain added that despite the Games being part of the preparations the Lady Chevrons will be seeking to return from Ghana with a gold medal.

"Like I said the Lady's side is a full-strength team that we are sending, it means that we are more focused on getting a medal from them," he said.

For the men's section, ZC wants to use the Games to give international exposure to upcoming players as the country looks to build a strong player base ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

"As for the guys we are putting emphasis on the A side and emerging side leading to the 2027 World Cup hence these games are part of that roadmap," said Masakadza.

Despite taking a developmental approach for the men's team, Masakadza said nothing was stopping them from also aiming for a medal.

"On the men's side we are sending a slightly developmental side to give players some international exposure but we remain hopeful that they will get some medals as well," said Masakadza. Team Zimbabwe, travelling in batches in line with their competition schedules, began trooping out of the country yesterday with the karatekas the first to leave.

Cricket teams:

Women: Mary-Anne Musonda, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiyedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Modester Mupachikwa, Kudzai Chigora, Pellagia Mujaji, Keith Kulinga (batting coach), Caroline Chamunorwa (manager), Farai Mabasa (physiotherapist), Traver Garwe (bowling coach), Walter Chawaguta (head coach)

Men: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Falao Alex, Tony Munyonga, Nick Welch, Jonathan Campbell, Owen Mzondo, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu, Ashley Mufandauya, Wallace Mubaiwa, Tashinga Musekiwa, Kudakwashe Macheka, Rodney Mupfudza, Clive Madande (captain), Elton Chigumbura (head coach) Njabulo Ncube (bowling coach), Tarisayi Sembezeya (manager), Trevor Vambe (physiotherapist), Stephen Mangongo (technical advisor).