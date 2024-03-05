Angolan Movie At 'Latin American Films' Festival

Luanda — The short film "O Poder" (The power), by director António Guimarães and producer TP Films, is registered in the most prestigious short film festival in Latin America, "Latin American Film Festival in Native Languages", which will take place from April 8th to 12th, in Peru.

"O Poder" is the latest action short film from the directors of the film "Where is God?" and features Cuban, Portuguese and Angolan actors.

Frank Rizo, Emignio Humberto, António Guardado, Nelson Nhanga, Carina Carvalheda and João Sapalo "73D" make up the cast.

Speaking to ANGOP this Friday, director António Guimarães informed that before the Latin American festival, the premiere will take place on March 15th at Cefejor-Huambo.

He explained that "O Poder" is a short, action genre, which brings a social critique, about a small fraction of drug sales, involving international trafficking brothels.

Nhoa is a Cuban drug dealer wronged by his pimp, possessed by the unavoidable desire to control drug trafficking in the region, leading him to kill his boss and, as a result, he will have to face the wrath of his best friend.

The cinematographic journey of young António Guimarães and his producer Tp Films began in 2015, with the first project entitled "Fantasma de Abena". In 2017, the film "Nós Diabolicos" and "Nascido na escuridão" followed in 2019.

One of his most important works "Onde está Deus" (where is God) was released in 2023, whose official release was extended by Netflix to this year.

For 2024, António Guimarães and Tp Films also have other film projects in the pipeline, with emphasis on a television series.

The "Latin American Film Festival in Native Languages" aims to strengthen and revitalize the original languages of Peru and Latin America, through the exhibition of audiovisual works.

The organization understands that audiovisual language is a great ally in preserving the languages, memory, identity and cultural heritage of Latin American peoples. ART/CF/DOJ