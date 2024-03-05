Angolan Sailing Qualifies for the Olympic Games

Luanda — Angolan duo Matias Moutinho and Manuela Paulo qualified for this year's Olympic Games, in Paris, by finishing in first place among African countries, in the World Sailing Championship, 470 class, taking place in Palma (Spain).

The national team finished the race in 59th place, with 309 points, surpassing Mozambique, which was in 60th place, with 314 points.

This is the third national qualification for the Olympic Games, after the feats of 2016, in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and 2020 in Tokyo (Japan), in which Angola competed with Matias Moutinho and Paixão Afonso.

The world championship ends this Sunday with a regatta involving the top 10 classified to decide the champion.

For the Paris event, Angola is working to be present with 12 or 14 sports, namely handball, basketball, rowing, sailing, canoeing, athletics, swimming, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling.

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris (France) from July 26th to August 11th this year. JAD/VAB/MC/DOJ