Angola: Huambo Province Develops Program to Boost School Sports

1 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The authorities of the municipality of Huambo have been developing, since the beginning of this year, a program to boost and expand school sports, capable of allowing greater involvement of the number of children and teens.

The information was provided to ANGOP this Friday by the director of Youth and Sports in the municipality of Huambo, Amélia Pinheiro, stating that the initiative appears to be a goal that the authorities intend to achieve in terms of children's sports youth in local schools.

She said that the program aims, above all, to provide comprehensive training for children and adolescents, with a focus on discovering new talents in the most varied sports.

She added that the initiative consists of identifying schools with sports courts and vast areas for the practice of Physical Education, whose infrastructure, in cases of damage, will be rehabed by the local Administration, to adopt the recommended athletic profile.

Among the sports, she said, football, basketball, volleyball, athletics and chess stand out.

Amélia Pinheiro recalled that Huambo has always been a breeding ground for the country's best athletes in the most diverse sports.

She added that local authorities will be able to work in partnership with Physical Education teachers, to provide greater quality in sports practices and, consequently, contribute to the growth of the technical value of children and young people.

Therefore, she defended the need to reactivate inter-school championships, to recover the mystique, lost in the 1990s, as a result of the armed conflict.

Athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball and gymnastics are mandatory modalities in the Physical Education curriculum, while football is optional. LT/ALH/CF/DOJ

