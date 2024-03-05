Angola: Girabola - Desportivo Faces Wiliete

Luanda — Desportivo da Lunda Sul will face, on Sunday, at 3 pm, at the Estádio das Mangueiras, in Saurimo, Wiliete de Benguela, to maintain the leadership of the 1st division of the National Football Championship "Girabola'2023-24", in a game of 15th round.

Leader of the league table, with 28 points, the Lunda team will face sixth place with 18 points, an opponent they lost to in the last of the four games they played since 2021. The final result was 0-1.

A defeat for the current leader of the competition would complicate the accounts since Petro de Luanda, second with 27 pts, has two postponed games.

In the current round, the Petro de Luanda beat Bravos do Maquis in advance, 4-0, due to the clash at 8 pm on Saturday, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, against Etolie from the Sahel of Tunisia, at the end of the phase of groups (C) of the African League of Champions Clubs.

The round challenge between Sagrada Esperança (3rd place, with 24 points) is 1.º de Agosto (5th, with 20 pts) will only take place on the seventh day, also due to the former's involvement in CAF competitions.

However, the highlight of the round is the "classic" between Interclube - Kabuscorp do Palanca, at 3 pm on Saturday, at the Estádio 22 de Junho.

Having a remarkable championship, after being reborn from the 2nd division, Kabuscorp occupies the prestigious 4th position, also with 24 pts, while Interclube, 13th with 10 pts, seeks to escape the relegation zone, where Recreativo do Libolo is also located (14th / 6 pts) and Sporting de Cabinda (15th/5 pts).

Complete matchday games:

Saturday, from 3pm

Recreativo do Libolo vs Desportivo da Huíla (Calulo Stadium)

União de Malanje vs Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge (May 1st)

Sunday, from 4pm:

Desportivo da Luanda-Sul vs Wiliete (Mangueiras Stadium)

Postponed

São Salvador do Kongo vs Académica do Lobito

Sagada Esperança da Lunda-Norte vs 1º de Agosto

Petro de Luanda vs Bravos do Maquis do Moxico (played in advance with a 4-0)

Day off

Sporting de Cabinda