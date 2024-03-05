Kenya: President Ruto to Open Garissa Passport Office After Ramadhan

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that President William Ruto will officiate the opening of the Garissa passport office at the end of Ramadhan.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kindiki stated that this move is part of broader initiatives aimed at streamlining the application process for residents and reducing bureaucratic hurdles associated with obtaining crucial documents.

Furthermore, the Interior CS revealed that President Ruto will unveil new guidelines regarding the issuance of passports, IDs, and other citizenship documents to North Eastern residents.

These guidelines seek to address previous bureaucratic challenges perceived as unfair to citizens.

"The President will personally announce the guidelines and inaugurate the new passport office under construction in Garissa town," Kindiki affirmed, acknowledging delays in the process due to unavoidable circumstances.

These remarks were made during Kindiki's visit to Shanta Abaq Town in Garissa's Lagdera Constituency, where he inaugurated the new Shanta Abaq Sub-County, opened the Deputy County Commissioner's (DCC) offices, and appointed the first DCC for the Sub-County.

Kindiki highlighted the commitment of President Ruto's administration to fulfilling promises made to citizens.

The Garissa Immigration offices were closed in 2014 due to heightened terror threats in the region attributed to the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, Al-Shabaab.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Former immigration boss Maj-Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa announced the closure to allow the government to review procedures and address operational loopholes facilitating unauthorized access to immigration documents.

Regarding counterterrorism efforts, Kindiki urged security officers to collaborate closely with communities to gather intelligence on terror suspects and other criminals while avoiding the victimization of innocent individuals.

Kindiki stressed the importance of a positive relationship between security forces and Northern Kenya residents in intelligence gathering and the fight against terrorism.

"I am asking the special forces who are working in this area, to work closely with communities so that we move from the old ways of doing things; where the public do not see the direct connection and relationship with the security agencies," he added.

He also appealed to area leaders to support the government's counterterrorism efforts.

The event was attended by Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, Senator Abdul Haji, Woman Representative Udgoon Siyad, MP Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed, members of the Garissa County Assembly, community leaders, and the public.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.