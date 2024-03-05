South Africa: Safa Mourns the Passing of Former Bafana Defender Siphiwe Mkhonza

Siphiwe's father, former Banyana Banyana coach Joseph Mkhonza, confirmed to www.Safa.net that his 44-year-old son, who also played for Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic, among others, passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 after illness. He was a soccer analyst at the SABC at the time of his passing.

"We are devastated as a family and we are in shock," he said. "We were looking forward to so much from him and we thought he would recover. I am at a loss for words."

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said the country had lost yet another giant, a versatile player during his time and an intelligent individual.

"He played for several teams, among them Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu, Bloemfontein Celtics and also turned out for Bafana Bafana. After hanging up his boots he went into broadcasting and cut a niche for himself with his humour, incisive and thorough analysis. This is a sad day for South African football. May his soul Rest in Peace," said Dr Jordaan.

Mkhonza said the family would meet later on Tuesday to discuss details of his memorial service and funeral. We as SAFA offer our deepest condolences and join in mourning the loss of Siphiwe Mkhonza.

May his soul Rest in Peace.